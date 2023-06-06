Who Is The Defender?
Since 1930, the Houston Defender Network has been “Raising Black Voices” as we Educate, Entertain and Empower the Greater Black Houston Area. Our history is rich, our presence is powerful and our future is awesome. Learn more about our History, Meet the Team and Hear from our Clients.
Our History
Read the story of how we came to be and our importance to the local community.
Read our story
Testimonials
The Defender will always have a seat at the table. — HEB
More client testimonials
Meet The Team
We non-stop to deliver essential news and information, but always with a dose of fun.
Meet our staff
Thank you for your interest
Why Is The Defender Important?
The Defender is an institution that has served the Black community for over 90 years earning a reputation of respect and credibility. For generations, the Defender has been invaluable, serving as the storytellers of our history, the catalyst for change and an advocate for our culture.
MLK Day @ Children’s Museum
The annual celebration honored the slain civil rights leader’s legacy and call for equality, justice and the end of racism.
State of Black Women
Black women medical professionals addressed the unique physical, mental and sexual health care needs unique to Black women.
Faith-based institutions
The Juneteenth Faith Leaders’ Breakfast introduced the new Defender Community Central Channel and other digital products.
HBCU Presidents Classic
Defender Network’s signature event celebrated HBCU pride and Black excellence with Texas Southern and Prairie View universities.
The Woman King
Nearly 400 guests walked the red carpet to view the much anticipated film screening starring Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis.
Early Voting Rally
The Defender Network and sponsors came together to host a rally and garner some urgency ahead of the upcoming early vote.