Since 1930, the Houston Defender Network has been “Raising Black Voices” as we Educate, Entertain and Empower the Greater Black Houston Area. Our history is rich, our presence is powerful and our future is awesome. Learn more about our History, Meet the Team and Hear from our Clients.

Read the story of how we came to be and our importance to the local community.
The Defender will always have a seat at the table. — HEB
We non-stop to deliver essential news and information, but always with a dose of fun.
Why Is The Defender Important?

The Defender is an institution that has served the Black community for over 90 years earning a reputation of respect and credibility. For generations, the Defender has been invaluable, serving as the storytellers of our history, the catalyst for change and an advocate for our culture.

MLK Day @ Children’s Museum

The annual celebration honored the slain civil rights leader’s legacy and call for equality, justice and the end of racism.

State of Black Women

Black women medical professionals addressed the unique physical, mental and sexual health care needs unique to Black women.

Faith-based institutions

The Juneteenth Faith Leaders’ Breakfast introduced the new Defender Community Central Channel and other digital products.

HBCU Presidents Classic

Defender Network’s signature event celebrated HBCU pride and Black excellence with Texas Southern and Prairie View universities.

The Woman King

Nearly 400 guests walked the red carpet to view the much anticipated film screening starring Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis.

Early Voting Rally

The Defender Network and sponsors came together to host a rally and garner some urgency ahead of the upcoming early vote.