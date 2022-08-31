Giving to empower our community

We are so grateful for the support you have given the Defender Network. This time of the year is when we celebrate the birth of the business, acknowledge those who have helped in our journey and encourage contributions during this season of giving.

Many of us have been Blessed to be a Blessing and the Defender is honored to be a public servant. As the year comes to an end, we hope you recognize the valuable role the Defender plays in the community and invite you to make a contribution so we can continue our mission of being Houston’s leading Black information source.

Thank you.

Make a Donation