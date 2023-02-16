The Astros Foundation is set to host the inaugural Cactus Jack HBCU Classic, at Minute Maid Park Feb 17-19. The historic, first of its kind event is a round-robin collegiate baseball tournament highlighting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their baseball programs, on opening weekend of Division I college baseball.

“The Cactus Jack HBCU Classic is my baby,” said Astros Foundation President Paula McCann Harris. “I’m very excited about this event which will bring thousands of people here and allow our players the opportunity to showcase their skills on a Major League baseball field.”

The six schools participating in the inaugural event include Texas Southern University (Houston, TX), Prairie View A&M (Prairie View, Texas), Southern University and A&M College (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), Grambling State University (Grambling, Louisiana), Jackson State University (Jackson, Mississippi) and Mississippi Valley State University (Itta Bena, Mississippi).

A highlight of the tournament will be traditional HBCU in-state rivalry games between TSU and PVAMU, Southern and Grambling State, and Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State, on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Cactus Jack HBCU Classic will include other events at Minute Maid Park throughout the weekend aside from the nine games. A college fair, featuring over 100 colleges and universities, will be hosted by the Astros Youth Academy on Saturday, Feb. 18. On Sunday, Feb. 19, the Astros Foundation will host a Gospel Breakfast, featuring food, gospel music and entertainment. For more information on the college fair and the Gospel Breakfast, please visit Astros.com/HBCUClassic.

All three of Saturday’s games will be televised on AT&T SportsNet SW and available on the channel in the entirety of the Astros’ five-state viewing area. The games will also be streamed on Astros.com and on the Astros Twitter and Facebook social channels.

Gerald Sanchez and Butch Alsandor will be on the call for the first game on Saturday, with Todd Kalas and Michael Bourn calling those final two games of the day.

Outside of the Astros viewing area, MLB Network will air live the 11 a.m. CT Saturday game between Mississippi Valley St. and Jackson St. MLB Network will also air the other two games on tape delay at a later time.

The partnership with the Cactus Jack Foundation for the tournament supports the Astros’ longstanding commitment to raising money and providing scholarship opportunities for students to attend HBCUs. It is a cause that is important to Travis Scott, founder of the Cactus Jack Foundation, given his family’s longtime legacy supporting HBCUs.

To celebrate the Cactus Jack Foundation’s involvement in the tournament, the Astros Foundation will be distributing Travis Scott exclusive bobbleheads each day of the tournament to 2,500 ticketed fans in attendance.

Single day tickets and three-day tournament packages are on sale now at Astros.com/HBCUClassic.

2023 CACTUS JACK HBCU CLASSIC SCHEDULE

Friday, February 17, 2023

11:05 a.m. Prairie View vs. Grambling St.

3:05 p.m. Texas Southern vs. Mississippi Valley St.

7:05 p.m. Southern University vs. Jackson St.

Saturday, February 18, 2023 (In-State Rivalry Games)

11:05 a.m. Mississippi Valley St. vs. Jackson St.

3:05 p.m. Southern University vs. Grambling St.

7:05 p.m. Prairie View vs. Texas Southern

Sunday, February 19, 2023

11:05 a.m. Grambling St. vs. Mississippi Valley St.

3:05 p.m. Jackson St. vs. Prairie View

7:05 p.m. Texas Southern vs. Southern University

*Game times are subject to change; home teams are listed second

College Fair – Saturday, February 18

Hosted by the Astros Foundation and Youth Academy College Fair

Minute Maid Park

10:00am – 12:00pm

Free for high school students in 9th to 12th grade and their parents.

Features over 100 colleges, universities, and military recruiters. Each participating student will receive a ticket to attend the tournament on the day of the event. Registration is required.

Gospel Breakfast – Sunday, February 19

9 am – 10:30 am

Minute Maid Park – Diamond Club

$25/per person (includes admission to all Sunday HBCU Classic games_

astros.com/hbcu-classic