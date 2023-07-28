Hundreds recently gathered at the Houston George R. Brown Convention Center to honor trailblazing women during the National Urban League’s Women of Power Awards Luncheon on the 2nd day of the organization’s national conference. The event, hosted by CBS News correspondent, Michelle Miller.

“Every year, the National Urban League honors women whom we believe have shattered glass ceilings and made a lasting impact on their communities through the work they do, each and every day,” said Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to today’s honorees and cannot wait to see what they will do next.”

Notable women who were honored include:

Yolanda Adams, Gospel singer and songwriter

Senfronia Thompson, Texas State Representative

Nancy Flake Johnson , President & CEO, Urban League of Greater Atlanta

, President & CEO, Urban League of Greater Atlanta Cynthia F. Bowman , Chief Diversity and Inclusion and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Bank of America

, Chief Diversity and Inclusion and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Bank of America Tanya Lombard , VP, Global External Public Affairs – Head of Multicultural Engagement & Strategic Alliances, AT&T

, VP, Global External Public Affairs – Head of Multicultural Engagement & Strategic Alliances, AT&T Patricia Hogan Williams, Founder & Executive Director, The Imani School

“Every year, we host the Women of Power luncheon to pay tribute to the remarkable women leading the way towards greatness in our community. We proudly recognize a diverse ensemble of trailblazing women across in the public and private sectors who inspire and motivate their communities to strive for greatness in every way,” Morial added.