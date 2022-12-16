The social media mental health specialists are out in full effect. And its naseuating. I have read so many comments of people saying things like something seems off. He seems so happy. He seems so excited about his work and things like that and there’s no way he would do that to his kids. Someone even said ‘No way he committed suicide because he was rich.’ What the entire…..????

People don’t understand what internalized depression looks and feels like for people and there’s a whole different level to it with Black men. His wife lost her husband and instead of people sending condolences, folks are diving deep into conspiracy theories.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

It is absolutely possible to be genuinely happy for someone else and still have an internal struggle on your own reason for living. I don’t know what he was going through. He’s someone that I actually met before and he was an absolute light, but so often people are able to be lights for Other but can’t see the light for themselves. I think it’s difficult for some people to understand that you absolutely can be in both of those spaces at the same time. Genuinely happy for someone else and be unable to grasp and hold on to happiness for yourself. But we don’t know what truly was going on with him happiness may be something he had in his life and there’s something else that may have been a burden on him.

We will never know exactly what pushed him to feel as if that was the best choice. As someone who has a clinician as a mate we’ve had these discussions about how people can mask being OK when they absolutely are not. Including with their significant other, because he may have felt guilty for not feeling fully complete Within himself.

We don’t know if there was some illness and not necessarily physical just like our bodies can get sick. Sometimes the mind can go through something as well. Because no matter what we may think about what happened with him. It clearly was something that he planned. It was clearly something that he felt. This is the best way. That’s no doubt that he loved his wife and his children, but that love did not override whatever internal thing that he was dealing with.

It bothers me that people are trying to lean into blaming someone else without accepting that it’s a choice that he made because he was going through something that he felt like no one would understand or maybe he didn’t want anyone to understand. Just maybe it was something so intense that he just wanted it to stop and people don’t know how to accept that you cannot guilt people into wanting to live. And whatever pain he was going through. He decided that living was not the best option.

Everything was aligned there was no money issues. He had jobs lined up. We don’t know if it was something natural, physical or mental. Whatever it was it can’t be undone, but let’s not blame anyone else for the decision he made while he was in the state there was clearly based on pain. I understand pain and sometimes it can be so unbearable. I just really pray for his family and his friends and I am just in shock and I hope each and everyone of you doing OK. I hope that whatever ails you whether it’s physical or mental, that you can find peace and contentment within yourself, and maybe then you can be more for others, but take care of you. Ironically enough for my birthday fundraiser. I actually chose a organization that focuses on suicide prevention. I had no idea that someone that I’ve met before he wasn’t a friend but he’s someone that I met before would make that choice.

People (who’ve never met this family) are experts on suicide and they KNOW this wasn’t a suicide. (The conspiracy theories are as bad as any that Trump and his people come up with all the time.)

Blaming it on his wife — talking about why didn’t she go to the police right away…’cause you know, people forget what the police will tell you about an adult being gone from home for a few hours.

Talking about there’s more to the story…’cause you know, people feel like they DESERVE to know somebody else’s story since he was happy, always smiling, and had all of this money and all of these fans….

This belief that we have a right to know everything is hurting our society. Leave it alone, leave Twitch’s family alone and if you want to do something, just pray instead of talking about something that you know nothing about. Actually your words and your “discernment” makes it worse for the families.

And if you don’t think your words will ever be seen, trust me…there is always someone out there who is as messy as you and will send messages. You never know!

Please just stop.