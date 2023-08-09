The Defender celebrates some visionary women to watch. They are making a difference in Houston and beyond and succeeding in various walks of life. From the boardroom to the courtroom, they see where they want to be in the future and are taking the necessary steps to get there. They inspire others to achieve a common goal and have a knack for developing strong relationships.

They are focused, disciplined, creative, resilient, persistent and positive. They know the importance of family and care about their communities. They make “bold, boss moves” on a regular basis, another reason why they are women of vision.

Education: North Carolina A&T State University – BS Computer Science Texas Women’s University – MBA

Occupation: Technology Operations Manager

Motto/Philosophy: Make it happen

Why she’s visionary: My ability to take the now and envision and implement the impossible.

Bold, boss moves: Pursing a MBA and PMP Certification at the same time while working full time or either Running a county wide campaign to serve on the Fort Bend ISD School Board are some of my boldest moves.

All in a Day’s work: My Typical day is somewhat hectic. It starts off with preparing for my job while simultaneously getting my son prepared for school. Working to meet deadlines at my corporate job. Then ending my day interfacing with community members in my capacity as a public servant and catching back up with my family.

How she balances it all: Planning and prioritizing to give the most important things a greater amount of focus and knowing when to say no are the major characteristics of mine to manage to all.

Dream Job: Leading an IT Solution Corporation