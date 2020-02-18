The most recent installment of the Greater Houston Black Chamber’s (GHBC) “2nd Tuesdays with the Chamber” luncheon series held at the Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston, featured keynote speaker Mayor Sylvester Turner. GHBC Board Chair Carol Guess presided over the monthly gathering that provides members with business development opportunities and access to Houston-area business stakeholders. Attendees included Tyra Weaver, Angelique Bartholomew, Dorita Hatchett, Niles Dillard, Judson Robinson III, LeeVera Smith, Liz Lara Carreno, Paul Pavlou, Stephanie Kirby, Tiffany Gregory, Councilmember Edward Pollard, Jessica Edwards, Cherina Thomas, Derrick Thomas, Veronica Douglas, Richard Chappell, Amber Casanave, Zina Broussard, Constance Jones and many others.

































































