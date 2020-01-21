The Greater Houston Frontiers Club, Inc. held its 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship Breakfast at the Hilton Americas Hotel. The keynote speaker was iconic entrepreneur Dr. George Fraser who was joined by Dr. Joseph Gathe Jr., the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drum Major Award winner. Proceeds from the event benefit the GHFC scholarship program. In attendance were GHFC President Donnell Cooper, Lorenza Butler, D’Artagnan Bebel (honorary chair), Congresspersons Sheila Jackson Lee and Al Green, Mayor Sylvester Turner, councilmembers Dr. Letitia Plummer and Edward Pollard, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Carol Guess, Kim Topps, State Senator Royce West, MC Len Cannon, Winell Herron, Doug Herron and a host of others.

























































































