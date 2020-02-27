The City of Houston’s Office of Business Opportunity (OBO) Advisory Board hosted its 7th Annual Champions of Diversity Awards Ceremony at the George R. Brown Convention Center. The event kicked off with a pre-reception featuring Mayor Sylvester Turner, followed by the awards ceremony proper under the theme “Celebrating a City of Economic Opportunity & Prosperity.” Honorary Chair, Mayor Turner gave the inaugural State of The City of Houston’s Minority, Women, and Small Business Enterprise Program. Attendees included Alicia B. Jimerson, Angelique Bartholomew, Marlon Mitchell, Alexandre & Eugene Wood, ReShane Dawn-Fowler, Will & LaToshia Norwood, Yesi Anabel Carceor, Todd Bolden, Brandi Bass, Byronne Hearn, Michelle French, Eva Alcaia, Sidney Lacey, Vicky Pink, Brian Courtney Wilson, Karen Franklin, Taylisha Clark and countless more.









































