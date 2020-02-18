The Delta Education and Charitable Foundation recently hosted their Carnivale Mystique Mardi Gras Gala, an evening of elegance, entertainment and enjoyment. The event, held at the Houston Westchase Marriott, raised funds for scholarships benefitting Houston-area students while attendees enjoyed dancing, vendors, prizes and more. Since inception, DECF has raised over $700,000 for Houston scholars. Attendees included Pamela Cashaw, Dave & Daphne Moss, Erykah Robinson, Zhela Harris-Layne, Jamerson Miller, Bridgette Moss, Jaimee Cashaw, Roderick & Shani Williform, Ronissa West, Remington Wiley, Harold Smith, Melvin Fortson, Gerald Hightower, Michael Fortson, Shawndra & Marvin Alexander and scores more.













































