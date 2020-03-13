Communities in Schools celebrated 41 years serving Houston-area schools with a 1980s-themed Stay in School Gala. Attendees honored Dick Rogers and the John S. Dunn Foundation for their generous support of CIS, enjoyed music by ’80s tribute band The Spazmatics and more, including silent auction bids on trips to several international destinations. This school year CIS has served more than 125,000 students on nearly 170 campuses at several Houston-area ISDs and Lone Star Colleges. Attendees included Idalia Castro, Chelsea Linares, Sharde’ Jackson, Marlon Hall, Michael Helm, Jackie Phillips, Brittany and Tolu Opeloye, Najah Callander, Lindsey Hill, Larry Sorto, Darius Johnson, Eddie Luster, Sylvia Teague, Chanelle Omiwade, Keith Thomas and countless others.



































