With its 10th Anniversary Gala, the Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) celebrated a decade of engaging its diverse visitors with by and from the African Diaspora. The gala doubled as an HMAAC fundraiser and non-stop party with gourmet food, live music and more. Anthropologist Marlon Hall was introduced as the HMAAC’s 2019-2020 Art Fellow, along with the HMAAC’s new leadership team of Seba Suber and Cindy Miles. Attendees included John Guess, Traci Jae, Russell Guess, Umeme and Courtney Smith, Denise Bates, Sharon Owens, Shannon LaNier, Bridgett Holden, Reverend William Lawson, Cheryl Lawson, Winell and Doug Herron, An’Gelle Sylvester, Marcus Stewart, Anthony Suber, Steve Artis, Sena Pierre and many more.

































































