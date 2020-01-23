Imagine Excellence, Inc’s (IE) recently hosted its 3rd Annual IE Awards at the Missouri City Municipal Complex. The event shown the spotlight on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) honorees who are making a remarkable difference within our communities. Imagine Excellence, Inc is a 501 (c) (3) organization with the mission of building leadership for middle and high school students through cultural enrichment events, community service and educational programs. Along with recognition and celebration of the outstanding work being done in our community, the event included live interviews from Houston’s media influencers, along with live music and dance performances by Flo-Motion that left guests in awe. Attendees included IE founder Kyra Hardwick, MC Sherhara Downing, Dr. Alexia McClerkin, Karon Washington, Kim Roxie, Denise Hamilton, Michael & LaMonica Love, Nijalon Dunn, Javon & Rasheedah Jones, Loretta Williams Gurnell, Jermeka Pierott, Holly Charles, Misty Starks and many others.



























































