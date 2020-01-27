The Imani School Dad’s Club participated in its 3rd Annual Super Hero Dads Read event, where fathers dressed as super heroes read to pre-K thru 2nd grade students. The men also visited all other grade classes sharing positive messages while ensuring that youth see their Black fathers as heroes too. Imani School founder Patricia Williams welcomed participating heroes Teeba Rose, Darrell Pettway, Nehemiah Johnson, Dallas Jones, Jerry Boone, Kevin Lett, Dedrick Jones, Brian Jackson, Allen Woodward, Brian Jackson, Eric Redhead, Lawrence Dowe, Clyde Lemon and more.



















































































