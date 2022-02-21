By Jimmie Aggison

Busy, Busy week. Monday, I visited Delmar where I watched Memorial take on Heights in the first round of girls’ basketball playoffs. Memorial had a strong showing and defeated Heights. I then stayed and watched Cy Creek dominate Westside as they showed strong guard play. Tuesday, I watched Cy-fair pull out a nail bitter against Lamar and Stratford show their strength against Bellaire. Thursday, I attended Cy Springs where they held an HBCU college fair. Schools such as Alcorn State University, Grambling, Florida A&M, Jackson State University, Texas Southern, Prairie View, Xavier University, Southern and more were in attendance. Friday, I drove to Alvin, TX to watch Alief Elsik take on Alvin in a much heated soccer match up. Alief Elsik played no games as they jumped to an early lead and went on to win 8-0. Sunday, I wrapped it up by covering the Nightryders Elite Invitational where Houston Hoops 7th grade won the championship against Team Get Busy from Louisiana. Eight grade Houston Hoops also had great showing as they won the championship against Drive Nation out of Dallas. Where should I go next?