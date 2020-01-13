Kelsey-Seybold hosted it’s Win for Life—Family Wellness Day. At the event, participants were able to complete their annual doctor’s exam, have a health assessment done, and participate in any number of wellness activities including exercise, dance and more. Health and wellness providers of all kinds were on hand along with many attendees including event coordinator Sherry Green, Bri Harris, Jennifer Breedlove, Kimberly & Trey Williams, Sandi Eli, Vanessa & George Birdlow, Sandy Esparza, Ivan Morales, Alma Banegas and many more.



























































