LYFE Class: The Money Moves Edition, organized by QueenLyfe, Inc., was a financial experts-led conversation on healthy credit, maximizing tax-refunds through tax strategies and building wealth through investment tools. Participants were encouraged to set 2020 intentions to apply the knowledge gained during the workshop to enhance their overall quality of life. Attendees included Candace Strother (QueenLyfe founder), experts Anjail and Ashanti Abdullah, the “Credit Sisters,” Roberto Coello and Heather Hennigh, along with Tiffany Martin, Danielle Bowman, Jennifer Hights, Lakitia Woodard, Eutearia Hubbard, Michelle Johnson, Byron Lundy, Jasmine Neely, Fallon Hamilton and many more.









































