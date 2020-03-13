In celebration of Black History Month, Comcast once again partnered Mayor Sylvester Turner to honor community volunteers at the 3rd Annual Mayor’s History Makers Awards. Held at the Post Oak Hotel, the honorees recognized for their commitment to volunteerism, mentorship, advocacy and civic engagement included Dr. Anastasia Anderson, Jacqueline Bostic, Donald Bowers, Charlotte Bryant, Argentina James, Marvin Pierre and Khambrel Marshall. Moreover, Zinetta Burney received the Mayor’s Living Legend Award. In addition to being recognized, Comcast donated $1,000 to the nonprofit organization of the honoree’s choice. Attendees included Janette Cosley, Mary Benton, Joy Sewing, Yolanda Smith, Andy Canales, Kenneth Huewitt, Jodie Jiles, Judson Robinson III, Jamey Rootes, Ray Purser, Misha McClure, Laura Mayorga, Michael Bybee and scores more.









































































