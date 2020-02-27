The Houston Chapter of the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) presented its 20th Annual Leadership Empowerment Scholarship Banquet recently at the Power Center, bringing together members and corporate and community partners to recognize various community leaders and highlight the Leaders of Tomorrow high school mentoring program. The Houston Chapter has awarded in excess of $300,000 in scholarships to graduate and undergraduate business students. Attendees included Deanea LeFlore, Khambrel Marshall (MC), R. Leigh Johnson, T.K. Morgan, Zewuze Lidzekpo, Dr. Gail Taylor, Doric Clinton, Holly Charles, Misty Starks, Eric Lyons, Loren McCray, Tami & Marcus Debose, Tanieka Young, Halston Lilly, Tessa Betterway, Raymond Hayes, Jesse Sims, Sydney Cooper, Zach Taylor, David & Alana Anderson and many others.



































