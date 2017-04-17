TSU’s College of Pharmacy and Health Science (COPHS) and the National Black Leadership Initiative on Cancer (NBLIC) hosted the National Minority Cancer Awareness Week event at TSU’s Sterling Student Life Center. The event honored Dr. Lovell Jones, Dr. Elise Cook, Dr. Debbie Jones-Tyrone and Janice Workcuff for their various roles in confronting cancer health disparities in the Black community. Dr. Shirlette Milton, dean of COPHS, welcomed participants, while Dr. Floyd Atkins of the Center for Wellness and Healing served as moderator of the panel discussion. NBLIC members Cassandra Harris and Chardria Trotter facilitated the event’s Q&A. Attendees included Dr. LaKeisha Batts, Dr. Michelle DuBose, Monica James, Rev. Emit Square, Gloria Johnson, Francise Huckaby, and many more