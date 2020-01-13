The ever-popular Palm Center Farmers Market recently held its first market of the 2020 year. The market along with its many vendors provides communities surrounding Palm Center that have been known for years as several of Houston’s food deserts, with wholesome, organically grown vegetables and fruits. Additionally, Chef Vicky Andrews provided a cooking demonstration serving up vegan egg rolls. Attendees included organizer Cavanaugh Nweze, Brittany Randle, Jeremy Peaches, Tamme Craft, Sabrina & Jason Brent, Ashlee Mansaw, Erika Harrison, Armondo Wilson, Jazzmine Woodard and many others.





























