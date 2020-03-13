The HISD Foundation held its Public Education Matters Benefit Luncheon recently at the Post Oak Hotel highlighting the importance of community investment in public education. The program included the State of the Schools Address by HISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan, followed by a panel discussion with Lathan and former New Jersey State Commissioner of Education Chris Cerf, moderated by Dr. Stephen Klineberg. The luncheon raised funds for the HISD Foundation. Attendees included Wanda Adams, Kathy Blueford, Dustin Berry, Reggie Bush, Kasey Bailey, Dr. Jack Christie, AJ Cradill, Ann Scott, John Marshall, Baron Wallace, Karen Franklin and several hundreds more.





















