Unity National Bank supporters gathered at the Houston Museum of African American Culture to celebrate the historic appointment of Laurie Vignaud as Unity Bank's new CEO and President. Dignitaries from all corners gathered to offer their well-wishes to Vignaud, the first African American woman to head Unity. Vignaud brings with her more than 30 years in leadership roles in banking and community development institutions. Attendees included Dr. Reagan Flowers, Pastor Mia Wright, Camille Scott, Seba Suber, Laquita Cyprian, Renee Logans, Julie Fitzpatrick, Joycelyn Williams, AVM Hawkins, Yolanda Hunter, Dina Lawal, Dr. Lauree Thomas, Ann Watkins, Desrye Morgan and many more.










































