Sonia White's birthday party, held recently at her residence, also served as a scholarship fundraiser for the Smith Foundation, Inc., which exists to support communities in numerous ways including providing scholarships that benefit schools in underserved areas of Houston. Amid the birthday festivities, a silent auction helped raise the funds needed to support the foundation's goals. Attendees included Verna & Emanuel Caddie, Sam Turner, Andrea Venson, Ron Myers, Miguel & Veronica Reynaga, Oscar McGarr, Daria Horn, Jodie & John Childress, Thelma Scott, Linda Scott, Maya Nicole White, Rhonda Lewis, Sharilyn Fisher, Bridget Sandlin and many more.








































































