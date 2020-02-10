Inspired by the words, actions and commitment of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Damien Sneed, choir director of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, presented “We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” The Society for the Performing Arts-sponsored event that wowed the Wortham Center audience, showcased musical offerings from across the many African American music traditions that electrified and inspired generations of civil rights activists. Additionally, interwoven within the powerful selections were spoken word offerings from Dr. King’s recorded speeches. The next day, Sneed was featured guest at the “Emancipation Conversations: Behind the Curtain with Damien Sneed” where he engaged with the audience sharing insights into his work with “We Shall Overcome.” Attendees included John and Dr. Lucy Bremond, Iman Garrett-Price, Jaelyn Lyles, Arthur and Aisha Thomas, Jacquelin Bostic, Lou and Jacqueline Bostic McElroy, Rachel, Raquel and Rhonda Nwosi, Rose and Natasha Miller, Mag Booth, Dan and Taylor Kaufman and scores more.



















