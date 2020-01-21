Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. celebrated its centennial with several events including the Empowering Women’s Voices Summit and the 2020 Centennial Scholarship Gala. Both events were held at the Hilton Houston Post Oak, and both were first-class affairs. Attendees included Denese Wolff-Hilliard, Kathy Allen, Joyce Carter, Algenita Scott Davis, DiAnn Robinson, Dr. Polly Turner, Councilmember Martha Castex-Tatum, Angela & James Holland, Keda Cunningham, Warren & Britne Broadnax, Shatonja Kendall, Ron Lockett, Danyale Williams, Raymond Ardoin, Rauchelle Jones, Erica Harris, Sharon & James Key and countless others.



















































































