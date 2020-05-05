Mayor Turner, family of late Rep. Al Edwards announce virtual funeral services

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the services of the late Rep. Al Edwards will be virtually streamed online on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. (Central) from The Community of Faith Church.

Services will be Co-led by Bishop James Dixon and Pastor L.L. Atkins of Progressive New Hope Baptist Church. The Community of Faith website, along with the Al Edwards Sr. Facebook page, will have all details regarding links to view the live stream: http://www.thecommunityoffaith.org/mcms/cof/

Due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing to keep everyone safe, only the immediate family and church personnel will be allowed on the church grounds, and no one will be allowed to gather near or around the church.

Afternoon live-stream of graveside services: Austin, Texas

The interment ceremony will be in Austin, Texas, later that same day, Friday, May 8, at 3 p.m. (Central) in the afternoon. A brief graveside service will be broadcast online from the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, Texas.

The link to view the graveside service will be found on the website for The Community of Faith Church in Houston and the official Facebook page for State Rep. Al Edwards Sr. @RepAlEdwardsSr.

In lieu of followers, the family asks that the community support Edwards’ favorite cause; the education of Juneteenth and the story of emancipation. Please send checks to “Juneteenth USA” at 3355 West Alabama St., Suite 640 Houston TX 77098.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner expressed his condolences, “The Honorable Al Edwards worked tirelessly for the people of House District 146 and the state of Texas. During nearly three decades in the Texas House, he served with distinction on several influential committees. In 1979, in the face of considerable opposition, Edwards passed legislation to recognize the abolition of slavery in Texas as an annual holiday, earning him the well-deserved nickname “Mr. Juneteenth.”