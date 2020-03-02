NNPA president, others make Ebony Power 100 list

What do Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Delores Tucker, Roland Martin, Gayle King, and Brent Staples have in common?

Each has been named to the Ebony Power 100 List, which annually recognizes a leader in their respective field and one whom the iconic publication’s editors said have had a positive impact on the African American community.

“They are game-changers in their respective fields and have consistently challenged the status quo,” expressed Ebony Chairman Willard Jackson.

The Ebony Power 100 recognizes individuals in several fields and categories, including media, culture, crusaders, shining stars, and power couples.

Chavis, Tucker, Martin, King, Staples, Karen Hunter, and TJ Holmes are named in the category of Excellence in Media.

Chavis is president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), a trade association of the nation’s more than 220 African American newspapers and media companies.

Tucker serves as president of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), an organization comprised of Black journalists, students, and media professionals whose purpose is to provide quality programs and services to and advocate on behalf of African American media members.

Martin, the host and managing editor of the daily digital show, “Roland Martin Unfiltered,” has continued to blaze trails for African American journalists.

King, an anchor for CBS This Morning, has earned acclaim for her ability to land major interviews before any other television journalist.

Staples, who writes for the New York Times, has earned numerous journalism awards, including the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing.

Hunter has co-authored several books and hosts Sirius XM Radio’s “The Karen Hunter Show.”

Holmes, who works for ABC News, spent five years at CNN, where he anchored important news stories, including Saddam Hussein’s execution in 2006, the terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India in 2008, and at Glasgow Airport in 2007.

“On behalf of the Black Press of America, I’m honored to be included on the 2020 Ebony Power 100 List,” Chavis stated.

“African Americans in many different fields continue to achieve excellence as a result of our resilience in the ongoing struggle for freedom, justice, and equality. I am proud to serve the NNPA,” he said.

Tucker, the NABJ president, said she’s humbled and honored by the recognition from Ebony. “I congratulate my colleagues who are also being recognized,” Tucker stated.

“I stand on the shoulders of so many trailblazers, including the courageous founders of NABJ. As president, I am committed to ensuring that Black journalists worldwide have their voices heard, are treated fairly, have access to the resources they need, always have a seat at the table – and can own that table, if they choose,” Tucker said.

Ebony Power 100 includes singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen; football star Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara; singer H.E.R., radio personality Charlamagne Tha God, hip-hop superstar Jay-Z; NAACP President Derrick Johnson; Tennis champion Coco Gauff, and Olympic Champion Simone Biles.

Click here to view the full list of the 2020 Ebony Power 100.