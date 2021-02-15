Cedrick Cotton, known as “Swab” from the popular 90s R&B group Ideal, was stabbed to death in southwest Houston last week. He was 46.

Cotton’s mother, Delores Floyd, said he frequented the local Fondren Food Market where he was killed in broad daylight.

Cotton was a member of the R&B group Ideal with his brother Maverick “Mav” Cotton, cousin Wayne “PZ” Perry, and friendJay “J-Dante” Green that released their debut album in 1999.

The group issued a statement on their official Facebook page, acknowledging him as “a loving father, a good brother, and an awesome friend.”

While the incident is currently under investigation, Floyd is urging for the suspect to turn himself in to authorities.