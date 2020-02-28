Remembering HISD legend Faye B. Bryant

Faye B. Bryant, a longtime HISD administrator who became the district’s first African American female deputy superintendent for School Administration, died on Feb. 20 at age 82. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Fountain of Praise Church, 13950 Hillcroft.

She was also international president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. from 1982 to 1986. Bryant, a Houston native, was initiated into the Alpha Chapter of the sorority at Howard University in 1955. She received her M.A. degree in counseling and guidance from the University of Houston.

She taught at Booker T. Washington High School and served as a counselor at Bellaire High School. In addition, she served as director of Magnet Schools for HISD. In 2002, she retired as executive deputy superintendent after 42 years of service.