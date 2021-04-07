Comcast today announced that Rasheedah Carr has been appointed vice president of Engineering for the company’s Houston Region. In this role, Carr will be responsible for providing leadership to the market implementing Engineering initiatives that deliver superior network reliability and fast paced growth production.

Rasheedah joined Comcast in 2017 as the Director of Customer Experience for the Houston Region. Most recently she served as the Area Vice President, Field Operations, where she was responsible for more than 600 employees and serving more than 1.2 million residential and business customer relationships across Colorado.

“Rasheedah is a leader whose proven success for implementing operational efficiencies and developing people to enhance the customer experience will be an asset to the Houston Region,” said Ralph Martinez, regional senior vice president, Comcast Houston. “Her commitment and expertise will be instrumental in implementing new initiatives to not only sustain network reliability but also support its growth and expansion.”

Prior to Comcast, Rasheedah served as Director of Field Operations at Verizon. She has also held numerous leadership positions, including Process Engineer, and area leader for installation and maintenance.