Kamau Marshall, President Joe Biden’s former chief spokesman who helped to guide the 2020 presidential campaign, has taken a top communications job at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR).

Marshall is now the top deputy assistant for media and public affairs at the USTR, which is led by Ambassador Katherine Tai.

With extensive experience in politics and communications, Marshall served as a speechwriter and communications advisor for the Department of Agriculture during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

He also worked with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, where he was a team member that helped to win back the U.S. House in 2018.

It marked the first time in 12 years that Democrats controlled the House.

Marshall also earned accolades for his work with Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), and late Democratic Reps. John Lewis and Elijah Cummings.

He also counts as a friend to the Black Press.