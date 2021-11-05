The Alley Theatre will host its 15th annual Deck the Trees event at the Alley Theatre and the George R. Brown Convention Center provided courtesy of Houston First.

The beautifully decorated trees will reflect the many diverse interests and passions of the city of Houston. The trees will be on display from November 19, 2021, through January 3, 2022.

This year, Macy’s will design the stunning 20-foot-tall “Believe” Signature Tree at the Alley and through the generous support of H-E-B, The Events Company-Richard Flowers will design the magnificent “Elves at Play” Signature Tree at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The Official Tree Lighting Ceremony takes place at the Alley Theatre on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. CT and will feature Co-chairs, Eloise Brice and Rose Hochner Nelson flipping the switch to light all the trees.