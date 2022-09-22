100 Black Men Houston host '100 Knights in Shining Armor Gala'

This Friday, 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston Chapter Inc. is hosting its ‘100 Knights in Shining Armor 2022 Black Tie Gala in support of its programs and in celebration of its volunteers. The event will take place at the Ballroom at Bayou Place and kick off at 7p.m.

100 Black Men Houston seeks to serve as a beacon of leadership by utilizing our diverse environments where our children are motivated to achieve and to empower our people to become shareholders in the economic and social fabric of the communities we serve.

Hiram Smith, this year’s gala chair, spoke on the twofold goals of this Friday’s event.

“First of all, brothers have worked very hard this year on all the programs that we have within our organization chapter, from mentoring, health and wellness, education and empowerment,” said Smith. “We have a lot of programs that focus on what our young people are gonna do, helping our young brothers and sisters really acclimate themselves to the next level, as far as education, career and from a mentoring standpoint. So, the gala goals are twofold. We raise funds to help fund the programs throughout the year, and also show our appreciation for the brothers that have come together throughout the year and worked so hard with these programs.”

Smith added that the gala is also a collaboration.

“We have all the chapters and our affiliates in the Houston community, including Collegiate 100 and the Emerging 100, to come together and celebrate the great year we had and get inspired about our vision for the next year,” said Smith.

Award-winning recording artist Eric Benet will serve as the event’s special guest/entertainment.

The gala serves as a platform to fund vital programs for student members that include mentoring sessions, college tours, leadership conferences for collegiate chapters of the 100 Black Men and provide academic scholarships to deserving young adults who have distinguished themselves through tenacity and hard work.

For more information on the gala and 100 Black Men, visit 100blackmenhou.org or contact at (713) 598-6363, (877) 429-8614 or director@100blackmenhou.org.