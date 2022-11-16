Bread of Life, Lucille’s 1913 partner to provide 1,000 Thanksgiving meals

Two Houston entities with long histories of giving are gearing up to do what they do best—serve the community. Literally.

Bread of Life, Inc. and Lucille’s 1913 have teamed up on an effort to distribute up to 1,000 pre-cooked Thanksgiving meals, household supplies and groceries at a pre-Thanksgiving event at St. John’s United Methodist Church in downtown Houston. The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8a.m. – noon.

Bread of Life, a non-profit organization that provides a full spectrum of services and addresses inequities impacting individuals and families living in the Houston area, was recently awarded a $3.8 million grant from Quest Diagnostics Foundation to fund the Bread of Life Healthy Houston Collective, a multi-year initiative focused on addressing healthcare disparities in underserved communities and reduce health inequalities for more than 9,000 people in Houston and Harris County.

Bread of Life will regrant funds to community partners, including Lucille’s 1913, to achieve these goals.

“Thanks to a generous grant from Quest Diagnostics Inc., the Bread of Life Inc. Houston, in partnership with Lucille’s 1913 and Matthew 25 Ministries Inc. will distribute 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys and side dishes to families this Saturday during our monthly drive-through food and supply distribution on the campus of St. John’s Downtown (2019 Crawford @ Gray, Houston, TX 77002),” said Dr. Rudy Rasmus, pastor of St. John’s Downtown and executive director of Bread of Life Inc. Houston. The meals will be cooked and packed by Lucille’s 1913, the non-profit arm of Lucille’s restaurant. Each meal will feed up to four people. Donors like Matthew 25 Ministries, a Proctor & Gamble partner, will contribute household supplies such as cleaning agents, toilet paper and more. The Houston Food bank will supply additional groceries.