EEDC hosts National Night Out at Emancipation Park

The Emancipation Economic Development Council (EEDC) hosted “National Night Out at Emancipation Park,” and as the name of the event suggests, it was held at Emancipation Park in Houston’s Third Ward.

In attendance were several local business owners. Food was provided by Suzie’s Fusion Cuisine. Providing music on the ones and twos was DJ Ramone. Children and adults enjoyed the face painting provided by ABC Bodyart.

Moreover, there were snow cones, caricature artists, COVID boosters and flu shots for anyone who desired them, voter registration, legal services, insurance registration, small business class information, and more.

Check out the pics and video interviews from the event:

ABOUT THE EEDC

The Emancipation Economic Development Council (EEDC) – formed in 2015 and recently approved as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization – has led community-driven efforts to revitalize, protect, and preserve the historic and cultural center of the Third Ward. These efforts are designed to bring businesses back to the Emancipation Avenue corridor and promote economic revitalization by and for this historic community and build local wealth for the benefit of all who live and work here.

The EEDC is leading much of the economic development and revitalization work underway in the target area through Resident Engagement and family programs.

The EEDC describes itself as “a collaborative of organized, informed, and engaged faith-based organizations, nonprofits, community development corporations, businesses, local government entities, and other stakeholders” whose mission is to inspire hope and contribute to the revitalization and preservation of the Emancipation Park neighborhood of Third Ward. Its vision is a resilient, dynamic, and economically prosperous community where people live, work and thrive in a historically and culturally rich African American neighborhood

ABOUT THE NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.