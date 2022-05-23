H-town's newest food truck park coming to Kingdom Builders Center

Beginning on Saturday, May 28, “The Foodie Spot HTX, A Fulfilling Food Truck experience” will be launched at The Kingdom Builders’ Center, located at 6011 West Orem Drive. The food park will operate on Saturdays from 1p.m. to 8p.m. and Sundays from 11:30a.m. to 7p.m.

Some of the Houston area’s most popular food truck vendors will offer delicious foods.

Visitors will have various choices, including soul food, seafood, barbecue, Italian ice,

unique egg rolls, desserts and much more.

According to Deborah Anderson Barnes, executive director, “The vision of the Food Park

is to create an inviting atmosphere where families and friends can experience diverse food offerings, fellowship, and entertainment. We also exist to provide a venue so budding entrepreneurs can showcase their edibles and products to the community. We welcome everyone to come out and enjoy!”