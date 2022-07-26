Local Artists You Need to Know, July 2022 edition

The Defender issued a call for the names of local artists who deserve some shine; folk with insane talent, but who most people in the city, state and country simply don’t know about. Yet! We called, and you, our community, responded. Big time.

Thus, we decided to do this spotlight once a month, featuring artists of all kinds. And just to catch up (if you missed our previous spotlights), here are the March, April, May and June posts.

But now it’s time for July’s shining stars. We hope you enjoy… and that if you know of any artists whose work is worthy of attention and celebration, you forward that info (artists’ names, social media links, videos, etc.) to aswad@defendernetwork.com ASAP! The more the merrier.

THE HUE

Gigantic individual talents Savvi, EQuality and Alycia Miles, together make up The HUE, a musical force with a sound described as “classic hip hop sound for modern ears.” Savvi and EQuality, friends since their high school days at Booker T. Washington, were members of the local hip hop group H.I.S.D. (Houston Independent Spit District). Alycia Miles, who was featured here during the April edition of “Local Artists You Need to Know,” joined the duo a few years ago, and together, The HUE has attracted a hip hop “Who’s Who” list of admirers.

Check out their interview on The Neo Soul Cypher Show (July 2021). And also check how the folk from The Neo Soul Cypher Show described that interview: “We had a dope interview with The HUE from Houston, TX. A Hip-Hop group with a dynamic, diverse and deep sound, we got to hear how the fusion of soul, funk, Hip-Hop and futuristic sounds create a unique and versatile sound that rises above the monotony heard on the radio these days. Their superior talent and lane is endorsed by some of the dopest in the game: Questlove, Bun B and more. We had the pleasure of getting to know them better, and you now have the pleasure as well!”

“Own It” by The HUE

“Keep On” by The HUE

“Media Social” by The HUE

“Slick” by The HUE (featuring Ladybug Mecca of Digable Planets)

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook: The Hue

TAYLOR POLIDORE

In February 2021 the Defender did a spotlight article on this Houston-born actress on the rise and budding entrepreneur (Good Body Athletica clothing line), Taylor Polidore. Since then, she has done nothing but take her career even higher.

This Generation Y member has enjoyed several movie and TV roles, including a recurring role on “Black Lightning,” has also produced her own content and founded a clothing line. But she’s probably most recognizable as gangster hit-woman “Dallas” on seasons four and five of “Snowfall.”

Not only that, your kids probably recognize her voice, because Taylor has built an entire professional lane as a voice actress on youth-focused animated shows, including “It’s Pony” (Clara), “The Loud House” (Shelby) and “Curious George” (Vinnie and The Librarian).

And look for Taylor doing her thing on the ALLBLK Network’s “Wicked City,” a supernatural drama featuring “a group of urban witches [who] push their powers to new heights and uncover dark secrets that attract dangerous enemies their way.”

Taylor is certainly pushing her career to new heights, and we’re celebrating her climb.

Houston Life (KPRC TV) Interview

Bad Talk Podcast Interview

SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram: taylorpolidore

Twitter: @TaylorPolidore