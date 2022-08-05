Marcus Davis gives entrepreneur master class on ‘EYL’ Podcast

Marcus Davis, local entrepreneur extraordinaire, restauranteur, investor, mentor, community activist, philanthropist, HBCU advocate, TSU alum and voice talent for multiple national commercials, recently sat down with the Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, hosts of the critically-acclaimed Earn Your Leisure (EYL) Podcast to discuss several topics. These include his entry point into the restaurant business, real estate investment, the importance of branding and trademarks, and more.

In essence, Davis, probably best known to folk as the visionary founder of the breakfast klub, gave a master class on entrepreneurship, providing invaluable lessons for those currently in business and those seeking to start a business.

Interestingly, when asked about his starting point in the restaurant business and breaking down what he “does for a living,” Davis reflected on lessons he learned from his educator, musician and “best cook I ever met” father and said, “I create spaces that facilitate memories and moments of fellowship.”

That’s probably not the answer most would expect. But then again, Davis’ success in business has come from a commitment to doing the unexpected.

And what is absolutely expected of and on brand for Davis is his commitment to openly share his story, the good, the bad and the ugly, so that others can learn from his experiences.

“I’m compelled to share because I’m passionate about entrepreneurship, because I’m passionate about cooperative economics and because I’m confident that the application of these two concepts applied diligently will lift the knee of the oppressor off of our neck,” added Davis.

Check out the interview for yourself, and share it with anyone you know who is seeking to build their own business, life and/or community empires.