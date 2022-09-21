Mayor, GHP host historic Houston Africa Energy Summit

Building on several years of increasing engagement with Africa, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, in collaboration with the Greater Houston Partnership, will host the City’s first-ever Houston-Africa Energy Summit, Sept 22-23.

“The goal of this summit is to help build relationships and partnerships between African countries and some of the world’s leading energy companies that call Houston home, in order to make a real investment in Africa’s energy future,” said Turner.

The event will feature African Heads of State, African Ministers, Houston-based energy executives, and business leaders from the African continent and the Greater Houston region. The summit will also aim to discuss opportunities, concerns and potential tangible outcomes that will enable Houston area companies to better support and profit from Africa’s energy development.

Panel discussions will include “The Future of Global Energy in Africa,” “Building Africa’s Energy Infrastructure” and “Investing in Africa: Financial Pathways.”

With the continent of Africa being home to several of the world’s fastest-growing economies, it’s no wonder Houston seeks to strengthen connections with many of its countries’ leaders.

“As the Energy Capital of the world, we are leading the way in all aspects of the energy industry,” said Turner. “Houston is the headquarters and intellectual capital for nearly every energy industry segment. We take pride in our abundance of human and technical resources in exploration, production, transmission, marketing, supply and new technology to lead the energy transition.”

The conference plans to have more than 18 African nations represented during this two-day gathering, including the President of Niger and Ministers from Botswana, Burundi, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Ghana, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Niger (both Petroleum and Energy), Senegal, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

Confirmed African ministers include: Didier Budimbu Ntubuanga, DRC; Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Equatorial Guinea; Abdoulie Jobe, Gambia; Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Ghana; Mahamane Sani Mahamadou, Niger; Dr. Aïssatou Sophie Gladima Siby, Senegal; Peter Marcello Nasir, South Sudan; and January Makamba, Tanzania;

Some of the individuals joining Turner on the list of featured summit speakers are His Excellency Mohamed Bazoum, President of Niger; Rick Kennedy, chairman of Mid Africa, Chevron; Andy Inglis, CEO of Kosmos Energy; Bobby Tudor, CEO, Artemis Energy Partners; George Maxwell, CEO of Vaalco Energy; Esi Askinosho, Houston Office Managing Principal, Ernst & Young LLP; Alphonse Ibi Kouagou, executive director, Africa Group for the World Bank Group; and Bob Harvey, president and CEO, Greater Houston Partnership.

Chevron Corporation is the summit’s Title Sponsor and Kosmos Energy is the Host Sponsor.

Senior executives from many of Houston’s leading energy companies will also be in attendance, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, Kosmos, ConocoPhillips, CenterPoint, Shell, Calpine, Vaalco, KBR, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Shamaran, and Air Liquid, as well as PortHouston, EXIM Bank, University of Houston, and the Greater Houston Partnership

“The Houston region remains at the forefront of foreign investment in the energy sector,” added Turner.

Sponsorship and individual tickets are still available for the Sept. 23 Plenary Session at Houston-Africa Energy Summit: Plenary Session. For more information, contact Mayor’s Office of Trade and International Affairs at motia@houstontx.gov.