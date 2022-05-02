Mother’s Day '5K Mamas Fun Run' promotes fitness for women, families

This Sunday, May 8—Mother’s Day—the non-profit 9 Months of 5K will once again host its annual 5K Mamas Fun Run, an event founded on the principles of health and fitness for mothers and the entire family.

“This event is hosted on Mother’s Day to rase funds for programming, such as educational workshops, community baby showers, disaster relief efforts for single moms, and more,” said Dr. Alexia McClerkin-Johnson, founder of 9 Months of 5K, and a local physician who is also an avid long-distance runner.

Dr. Alexia McClerkin-Johnson. Photo courtesy of Dr. McClerkin-Johnson.

A few years ago, McClerkin-Johnson received national attention for not only maintaining her long-distance running during one of her pregnancies, but actually increasing their frequency.

“I had done a few 5Ks since moving to Texas in 2007, so when I got pregnant with my second son in 2017, I promised myself that I would do a 5K every month during my pregnancy,” said McClerkin. “I was able to push myself to do things that I didn’t even think were possible. I completed over 20 races which included 5Ks, 10Ks, triathlons and a half marathon during my pregnancy.

McClerkin says the promise she made to herself turned into a movement, one that she loved every minute of. McClerkin loved that experience so much that she went on to found 9 Months of 5K to help other women achieve healthy pregnancies. The purpose of 9 Months of 5K is to dispel the misconception that pregnant women shouldn’t workout or run and that it is harmful to the baby. The non-profit was started to help get women moving and educate them on the benefits of physical activity during pregnancy.

But McClerkin is quick to point out that her organization, along with its annual 5K Mamas Fun Run, has benefits for more than just mothers, as it is advertised as a family fun run.

“This event is important to me because it’s all about family and community,” said McClerkin, who is also known as “The Sports Doctor” because of the focus of her practice, and because she is the official doctor for the Houston Roller Derby.

“When we hosted our inaugural event in 2019, before we got derailed by COVID, it was so beautiful to see all of the families out there and the moms coming through the finish line with their kids, or the kids at the finish line rooting their moms on. The event is everything our organization embodies: health, fitness and nutrition.”

EVENT INFO