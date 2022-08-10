Pearland team headed to Little League World Series

The Pearland Little League team is headed to the Little League World Series after a victorious win in the Southwest Region Championship game on Tuesday. The team, also called Texas East, beat Oklahoma 9-4.

During the bottom of the 1st inning pitcher Austin Cummings sends a fast ball, hitting the helmet of an Oklahoma batter. After reaching first base, the batter walks over to Cummings on the mound and consoles the weeping pitcher.

Pearland ended the inning down 4-3.

In the 3rd inning with the score tied at four, Jake Zurek hit a triple to left field scoring three runs to put the team up 7 to 4. From there Pearland never looked back.

See more Great display of sportsmanship 💖💖#LLWS pic.twitter.com/Y64wtoSUyy — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) August 9, 2022

Jennifer Kahn cheered on her son 12-year-old son Corey Kahn and the Pearland team.

“My son Corey has played everything from pitcher to outfielder, second base, to shortstop,” said Kahn.

Pearland will now head to Williamsport, PA for the Little League World Series next week.

On Sunday, Corey had a walk and a single in the 19-0 win over Abilene Wylie.

“This has been surreal. It’s what the kids have dreamed for since they were playing t-ball since they were playing on the little fields,” Kahn said. “They saw the bigger kids in 2014 and 2015. This is like a little boy’s dream. The 2016 team went to regionals but ended up losing in regionals. It’s been a while since we’ve gone to the World Series because we have a difficult section.”

Pearland has been to the Little League World Series in 2010, 2014 and 2015. Wins this summer include defeating El Campo 17-5 for the State Championship in Tyler, Texas. From there Pearland went on to the Southwest Region Championship in Waco, beating Mississippi 6-4, and Arkansas 14-2.

“We are so excited that our Pearland community and so many others across the Houston area have been so supportive of our team,” Kahn said.