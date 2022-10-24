The Early Voting Rally held at Houston’s historic Emancipation Park, spearheaded by the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Houston and the Houston Defender Network, was all about encouraging the community to exercise the highest civic privilege–voting.

Here are pictures from the event which was also sponsored by Texas Children’s Hospital, Wheeler Avenue Social Justice Ministry, Black Women of Greater Houston PAC, Greater Houston Black Chamber, Houston Area Urban League, Metro, NAACP Houston Branch, Top Ladies of Distinction, Houston Metropolitan Baptist Ministers Conference, City of Houston and the student government associations of Texas Southern University and the University of Houston. (Photos by Jimmie Aggison)