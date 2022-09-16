Photo Gallery: Defender premiere of 'The Woman King'

The feel was festive. The energy was electric. And the vibe was vibrant. The 300-plus attendees of the Defender Network’s State of Black Women (SOBW) exclusive movie premiere of “The Woman King” enjoyed themselves and left the theater raving about this must-see flick.

But truth be told, attendees were hyped even before walking into the Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace theater on Sept. 15. And much of that energy was captured via pics of the folk who were in the house.

The electric mood was set by event coordinator Defender Managing Editor ReShonda Tate, the red carpet roaming reporter Laura Onyeneho (the Defender’s Education Reporter) and DJ Supastar on the ones and twos. And we can’t forget the event sponsors who made it happen: Texas Children’s Hospital and HillDay Public Relations.

The premiere screening served as the kickoff of the Defender’s SOBW “Power of Our Vote” rally on Oct.30. And the movie, starring the Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis, was the perfect jumping-off point. Because it had every sister in the building feeling like a Woman King.

Check out the photo gallery below (pictures taken by Defender Managing Editor Aswad Walker):