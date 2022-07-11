Photo Gallery: NBUF Convention lecture by Dr. Greg Carr

The National Black United Front, a grassroots, Pan-African organization working and organizing towards the advancement of all people of African descent, recently held its 43rd National Convention here in Houston this past weekend.

One of the highlights of the two-day event was the lecture by nationally renowned Howard University professor and Sirius Radio personality Dr. Greg Carr, who has an international following in the tens of thousands. The lecture took place as part of the convention’s reception held at the Shrine of the Black Madonna Cultural and Events Center

Carr focused his “dialogue” on the topic “Operational Unity,” the title of the book by Kofi Taharka, national chairman of NBUF.

Dr. Greg Carr delivering a lecturing during the NBUF 43rd National Convention, July 9, 2022. Photo by Aswad Walker.

*All photos by Aswad Walker