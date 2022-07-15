Play ‘Is God Is’ opens Sat., features HSPVA student Jackson Swinton

Opening Saturday, July 16 and making its Houston premier is the new stage play by Alesha Harris, “Is God Is,” and features Jackson Swinton, an HSPVA student who will be a junior this fall.

Jackson Swinton

“This role marks several firsts for me; my first professional role and my first role with mostly adults,” said Swinton. “I’m truly grateful to work with such an amazing cast that has truly helped me grow for this role of Scotch.”

The “Is God Is” director Candice D’Meza describes the play as “very Western, very reminiscent of Greek tragedy.” D’Meza says the play contains “very fun elements of what you might see as Afro Punk. It can also feel a bit Afro-Surrealist.”

The play focuses on twin sisters Anaia and Racine (played by Comfort Ifeoma Katchy and Jessica Johnson respectively) on a quest to find their own power amid a world that has treated them as powerless. The sisters embark on this journey with vindication (vengeance) as the fuel for their fire, which is a rarity when the main character(s) of a play, movie or TV show is Black.

Swinton, who aspires to pursue film acting and musical theater as a career, said he appreciated playing the character Scotch who adds some brevity to a production that has been described as a “really heavy piece.”

“[Scotch] has been so fun to play because he is free-spirited and funny, which is very similar to me,” said Swinton.

“I’m really proud and excited for this opportunity for Jackson to work with such a talented cast and in a role that is culturally authentic, new and modern,” said Swinton’s mother, Nicque Montgomery.

A preview performance of the Rec Room Productions play “Is God Is” will be held tonight, Friday, July 15 at 7:30pm. Opening Night is scheduled for 7:30p.m. on Saturday, July 16, with additional performances scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights through August 6 at 100 Jackson, 130 C. For information, call 713-344-1291 or visit recroomarts.org. Tickets range $5 – $50.