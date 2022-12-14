Project Row Houses (PRH) recently held its annual Cocktails on The Row holiday party. For the occasion, PRH’s Artists’ Courtyard was transformed, draped with Christmas lights, cocktail tables covered in lovely green velvet cloths, and white and gold lounge chairs to accentuate the festive experience for attendees.

PRH’s Community Gallery had a beautiful Christmas tree surrounded with Christmas gifts that continued to grow throughout the night; gifts that were presented to families in Third Ward at the Holiday House event on Dec. 10.

The exterior of each row house was adorned with beautiful Christmas lights, and the art houses were opened for people to walk through and see the artwork currently on view from Round 54: Southern Survey Biennial.

The evening opened with remarks from PRH Executive Director Eureka Gilkey sharing good news and “glad tidings” with those present.

“PRH officially raised $9.7 million to restore the historic Eldorado Ballroom,” said Gilkey of the capital campaign spearheaded by co-chairs Anita Smith, Hasty Johnson and Chris Williams.

Gilkey added that the $9.7 million raised would not have been possible without PRH supporters. She added that the “Cocktails” event was a fitting PRH end-of-year celebration, and left eventgoers excited for the upcoming 30-year anniversary festivities for 2023.

“Next year we’ll see a variety of additional programming around our 30th anniversary. We want to continue to center and anchor our work here in Third Ward because we believe this beautiful Black space, Black body and Black place matters, and we’re here to preserve and protect it to perpetuity,” said Gilkey. “We cannot do that without generous supporters like you…and friends like you. Thank you and we hope you have the happiest of holidays.”

PRH founders Jesse Lott and Bert Samples were present, as well as PRH board members, artists, foundation executives, media and community partners, and staff. The gathering served as an amazing opportunity for the nearly 200 people present to fellowship and connect with like-minded professionals.

Nearly 200 people were in attendance and enjoyed soothing sounds from a cellist complimented by crafted cocktails and light bites that were served throughout the night.