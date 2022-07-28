Reception celebrates Rev. James Dixon, new NRG Park chair

At times, it seemed as if half of Houston was in attendance at the Ballroom at Tanglewood, the location that played host to “A Congratulatory Reception Honoring Dr. James W.E. Dixon II” on his new role as chairman of the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation and NRG Park (HCSCC).

Every politician, preacher and public-serving professional imaginable was on hand to shower Dixon with not only well-wishes, but pledges of support for the Community of Faith pastor, NAACP Houston Branch chair and member of too many additional boards and initiatives to list, as he takes on this new challenge.

“Leadership is about what’s next; who wants to follow someone who’s already where they’re going?” asked Dixon, rhetorically, as he laid out his vision for the HCSCC.

Dixon reflected on his time on METRO’s board and the constant conversation about Houston being one of 20 global cities, which led him to discover what that actually meant.

“What I’ve learned is, in order to be a champion you’ve got to beat a champion. So, you never compare yourself to people who are doing less. You compare yourself to people who are doing more. You can’t get inspired looking down. You can only get inspired looking up. So, I promise you, we’re going to look at the best of the best around the world, and then come back to Houston / Harris County and say we can do better than that.”

Dixon’s vision for the HCSCC is to make it a magnet to attract global visitors to the greater Houston area for things that improve their quality of life.

“Thank God, we’ve got the best medical center in the world. But you shouldn’t have to wait to get sick enough to want to travel from across the world to Houston. If we can have the best medical center to treat people when they’re sick, we can have the best sports and entertainment venue to entertain people when they want to feel great,” added Dixon.

“So, that’s what we’re going to do at NRG Park. We are going to do something on those 350 acres that we’ve never done before. We’ve got the real estate. We’ve got the resources. We’ve got the will, the courage. And we have the faith.”

Several people in attendance testified to Dixon’s results-producing leadership, including the NAACP Houston Branch’s executive director Yolanda Smith.

“We, at the NAACP, get the honor of seeing and being in the presence of Bishop Dixon all the time as our board chair,” said Smith. “But, for him to be elevated to the chair of our Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation and NRG Park allows the rest of Houston and Harris County to be part of what we know, the magnificent, amazing person that he is. As he said, he is a servant. So, we’re just very pleased and blessed that the rest of Houston and Harris County will be able to see what we see and what we’ve always known.”

Damon Williams, president of Touchpoint Strategies, concurred.

“In the course of my life I get to go to a lot of events. Some of them are really honoring some great people. Some of them are really just great parties,” shared Williams. “This was a wonderful event to attend for the leaders of the city and the stakeholders of Houston and Harris County to come out and show their appreciation for the leadership, dedication, faith and hard work of Bishop James Dixon.”

The event chairman is Thomas Jones, who heads the Houston Equity Fund.

