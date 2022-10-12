‘Revolutionary Black Parenting' workshop this Saturday

A workshop scheduled for this Saturday seeks to be a game-changer for Black parents and their children.

“Revolutionary Black Parenting” is the workshop offered by the Shrine of the Black Madonna Cultural and Events Center (5309 MLK Blvd., Houston, TX 77021) Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 3p.m.

Nailah Nelson

“This free workshop will discuss effective methods for raising well-rounded, strong Black children,” said Nailah Nelson, executive director of the Shrine’s Cultural and Events Center. “And it will start by defining just what is revolutionary Black parenting. But I can tell you now, it involves building your village of support and infusing spiritual values proven to awaken practitioners to their better, higher self.”

Moderator and organizer of the workshop, Jendayi Cunningham says, “Children whose parents practice revolutionary parenting are more well-rounded, confident and successful.”

Cunningham chose panelists to cover the spectrum of child care and development: parents, educators and an award-winning social worker.

Panelist Geynille Agee, who brings decades of experience working with parents and children as a social worker and healthcare professional believes the workshop is a can’t-miss event.

“There are many reasons why one parent is more successful than another or why one child is more competent than another,” said Agee, a mother and grandmother. “But again and again, studies show that parenting style is a huge influence, bigger than most of us realize.”

Jendayi Cunningham

Cunningham says the workshop will focus on three areas: 1) non-negotiables of family values that must be the cornerstone for raising healthy children in this age of social media/technology; 2) spiritual value alignment in ordering the roles and responsibilities for each parent; and 3) overcoming societal barriers in the public school.

That third point, according to Cunningham, will deal with multiple issues.

“Panelists will discuss what our children are experiencing in public school environments and how the relationship between parents and teachers can grow or stunt academic and social performance,” shared Cunningham.

Angela L. Johnson, executive director and co-founder of Innerverse, Inc., a non-profit founded in 2020 that “guides pre-teens and teens to create a conscience pathway to college, career and beyond,” is beyond ready for Saturday’s workshop.

“This workshop is important because it’s a matter between life and death, because it’s time to get in order,” said Johnson. “We need to hear the truth of what’s really going on behind some of these public school doors.”

Johnson says participants won’t be disappointed.

Angela L. Johnson

“Attendees can expect to get and give agreement and understanding on sovereign principles that we should have never let go by the wayside in the first place. Now our children are out here by the wayside and it’s our responsibility to re-align and re-order ourselves accordingly,” said Johnson.

Johnson added those in attendance can also expect to engage in honest, transparent discussions that will reveal “where our distractions turned us against one another.”

“When you come out this Saturday at noon expect to receive seeds of knowledge that can and will empower our resolve to recover and lead our children righteously,” she added.

“Attendees will also be able to experience the city’s oldest and original Buy Black Marketplace which will be going on simultaneously with the workshop, which will provide a break for attendees to support the marketplace vendors and take in the music, food and family-friendly vibes,” said Nelson who introduced the Buy Black Marketplace to the city nearly a decade ago.