Roland Martin's Fight for Democracy Get Out to Vote Block Party

Nationally-known media mogul and founder of the Black Star Network, Roland Martin, recently headlined the “Fight for Democracy Get Out to Vote Block Party.”

Held in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center, along Avenida de las Americas, the event was designed to get folk fired up about voting.

“They’ve already broken [early voting] records in Georgia, a massive turnout in North Carolina, and so we should be breaking records here,” said Martin, a native Texan and alum of Jack Yates High School and Texas A&M University.

“Every single person here should be at least reaching out to 10 people who they know, and then making sure that they vote,” added Martin.

The event employed a mix of speeches, jams, dance-offs and voting infomercials to hammer home the point that with this month’s midterm elections going on in Texas and across the country, American democracy is literally hanging in the balance. And the only ones who can save it are those who vote and inspire others to do so, as well.

Here are some pics and videos from the event.